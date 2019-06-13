German media add fuel to fire over Ribery to Sheffield Utd talk

Reports that Franck Ribery is keen on a move to the Premier League have been further substantiated by the German media, amid claims Sheffield United are in frontrunners to sign him.

The Frenchmen is believed to be looking for one final challenge before he hangs his up his boots, and German Outlet Kicker have stated that the Blades are keen to acquire his services.

Although, the report suggests he may still have larger ambitions to commit his future to a major European club, Kicker believes a move to the Premier League is an option and that the Blades are the first club to express their interest in acquiring the veteran star’s services.

Ribery, now a free-agent after leaving Bayern Munich, spent a grand total of 12 seasons with the Bavarian giants, obtaining nine Bundesliga titles, a plethora of domestic cups, and even a Champions League trophy in 2013.

In hindsight, the rumour is a bizarre one, Ribery will likely be in the market for one last big pay day, and United surely wouldn’t agree to his exorbitant wage demands. Furthermore, United boss Chris Wilder has repeatedly expressed his desire to sign young, hungry players – which wouldn’t be the most accurate description of the 36-year-old. Franck Ribery has been linked with a shock move to Sheffield United! 🤨 What is the strangest transfer rumour you have heard this window? 💭 pic.twitter.com/pRye0xs53s — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) June 13, 2019

However, the one-time Manchester United target, would without doubt be a fantastic acception to Wilder’s transfer policy, as he would add a great amount of top-flight experience, as well as his evident technical ability and flair.

With age not on his side, Ribery may have to settle for a wage cut if he is to guarantee himself first-team football in the Premier League, and Wilder’s expansive attacking style of play would perfectly suit the wide midfielder.

The only downside for Wilder to consider, is the likelihood of the Frenchman moving into a more central-role, as the Blades have opted to play without designated ‘wingers’ during Wilder’s three-year tenure.

Subsequently, the Blades are yet to dip into the transfer market this summer, and what a way to declare themselves as a Premier League outfit it would be if they was to pull of the signing of Ribery.

