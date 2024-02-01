Sheffield United agree deals for Everton and Nottingham Forest defenders in double deadline day swoop

Sheffield United have agreed loan deals for two defenders: Everton’s Mason Holgate and Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall.

Chris Wilder has been keen to bolster his defensive options this month, with his team sitting bottom of the Premier League table as things stand.

Wilder will hope that Holgate or Worrall can help improve his team’s shocking defensive record. Sheffield United have conceded 54 goals so far this season – the most of any team in the division.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, German club Stuttgart have been pushing to sign Holgate but they have seemingly missed out on his signature. Leeds have also registered an interest in him.

Holgate signed for Southampton on loan at the start of the season but failed to nail down a spot in their starting XI, making just seven appearances for the Saints.

Everton have agreed to terminate Holgate’s loan with Southampton ahead of his loan move to Sheffield United which is expected to be completed later today.

The Toffees were initially reluctant to allow the defender to join the Blades as they didn’t want to help a relegation rival, but they ultimately offered the best terms.

Holgate will hope that he can reignite his once-promising career at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United to choose between Holgate and Worrall

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Sheffield United have also agreed terms to sign Joe Worrall on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Worrall has fallen down the pecking order at the City Ground, making just five Premier League starts this season, and Nuno Espirito Santo is happy to sanction his exit.

As previously reported, the 27-year-old has also been targeted by Leeds, but Sheffield United have now have the opportunity to bring him in.

The Blades had a loan offer rejected for Worrall earlier in the window but their persistence seems to have paid off.

TEAMtalk understands that Worrall will undertake his Sheffield United medical this afternoon, with only final contract details left to be agreed on.

However, the Yorkshire club will only be able to sign one of Worrall and Holgate – not both. That is because they are only allowed to bring in two domestic loans as per Premier League rules.

Sheffield United brought in James McAtee on loan from Manchester City at the beginning of the season.

One of the duo will provide competition for the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Auston Trusty at Bramall Lane. It will be interesting to see which of the centre-backs Wilder prefers.

