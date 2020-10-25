Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is hoping to secure a loan move for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo in the next transfer window, according to reports.

Wilder is short of numbers at the back. Key defender Jack O’Connell is out with a knee injury and could miss the rest of the season.

And although the Blades remain difficult to score goals against, a loan move for Rojo in January is on Wilder’s wishlist, report The Sun.

The Argentine defender seems to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. He was left out of their 24-man squad for the Champions League group stages.

But the 30-year-old has plenty of experience at the top level and could be a good acquisition for the Bramall lane outfit.

Rojo went out on loan last season but had a disappointing time back on home soil with Estudiantes.

He becomes a free agent at the end of this campaign so both player and club are keen to secure a next move. Several clubs made enquiries during the last transfer window but nothing came of them.

A successful loan deal at Sheffield United could pave the way for Rojo’s next step.

Wilder pleased with performance at Liverpool

Despite eventually losing 2-1, Wilder said he was impressed with his side in Saturday night’s game at Liverpool.

Sander Berge put the visitors ahead after a tackle by Fabinho on Oli McBurnie on the edge of the box was upgraded to a penalty.

The Blades had a couple of other penalty shouts before Liverpool hit back to win with goals from Robert Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Talking about the spot-kick, Wilder said: “I thought it was. I’ve been informed there might have been another couple as well. I thought their reaction to the challenge was quite telling.

“The performance was good, it had to be to come here and get an opportunity to get a result and I thought we had opportunities to get a result.

“There is lots of disappointment in our dressing room. We got on the bus believing we could get a result and we get back on the bus disappointed we haven’t got that.”

Sheffield United remain in the bottom three with just a single point from their opening six matches.