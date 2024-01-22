Sheffield United to raid relegation rivals Nottingham Forest for player Wilder believes can save their season

Sheffield United are eyeing a move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall as they look to bolster their survival hopes, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Blades boss Chris Wilder is keen to add at least one new centre-back to his squad to help his team improve their shocking defensive record.

Sheffield United have conceded 51 goals in 21 Premier League matches this season – the most of any top-flight club – and currently sit bottom of the table.

Their current centre-back partnership of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson isn’t up to standard and Wilder believes Worrall would improve his options.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Sheffield United are seriously considering a move for Worrall as Wilder believes he could play a big role for them this season.

Our sources state that Nottingham Forest would be open to selling Worrall if the price is right.

They are currently in the midst of a financial crisis after allegedly breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and need to sell players to balance the books.

Offloading Worrall would represent pure profit for Forest as the 27-year-old is a homegrown player having come through the ranks at the club.

He has made 226 appearances in total for the Tricky Trees and played a key role in helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2022.

The 27-year-old found himself frozen out of the Tricky Trees’ squad in the final weeks of Steve Cooper’s tenure, however.

His only start under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo came in the FA Cup third clash at home to Blackpool earlier this month.

As a result, a move away from the City Ground could be the best thing for Worrall’s career and his preference would be to join a Premier League side.

It remains to be seen whether Sheffield United would be willing to sell one of their players to one of their relegation rivals in Nottingham Forest.

