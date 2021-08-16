An English suitor has aimed high and appear on course for success after a medical was scheduled for a Liverpool target, with a Man Utd forward next in their sights.

Liverpool and Man Utd got off to the best possible starts in the Premier League last weekend. Both sides scored big victories over Norwich and Leeds respectively, and will have watched on with glee as Man City fell to a buoyant Tottenham side on Sunday.

The duo are expected to be in the reckoning for the title come May, though the Sun have revealed one player from each team who will likely not play a part in their campaigns.

Firstly, Liverpool centre-half Ben Davies is mentioned. The ex-Preston man was drafted in in January amid the club’s devastating injury crisis at centre-back.

Davies did not feature once for the Reds. And with Ibrahima Konate signed and their injured stars once again available, Davies is surplus to requirements.

A loan deal taking him to Sheffield Utd was reportedly agreed on Saturday night, though the structure of the deal suggested he may yet have a long-term future at Anfield.

Nevertheless, Davies is destined to play his football away from Anfield this season at least. And both Sky Sports and the Sun stated a medical will be undertaken today (Monday). In an update on Monday evening, Sheffield Utd officially announced Davies had signed after passing his medical.

With Davies’ acquisition completed it’s reported the Blades will now turn their attentions to Man Utd winger, Amad Diallo.

The 19-year-old flyer is expected to be loaned out with a view to gaining first-team experience.

Jadon Sancho’s arrival has put another barrier in between Diallo and regular action at Old Trafford. And with Daniel James and Jesse Lingard still on the books, a temporary spell away makes the most sense.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano indicated Crystal Palace and Swiss side Basel were potential suitors. However, the Sun claim Sheffield Utd could present a proposal.

Loaning Diallo out into the Championship may appeal more to Man Utd for two reasons.

Firstly, the more rugged and physical nature of the second tier could help toughen the youngster up. Secondly, Diallo would appear far more likely to feature regularly with the Blades than the Eagles.

Davies and Diallo would be unlikely to make an impact with their parent clubs this year. However, their signings would represent stellar business for Sheffield Utd who are aiming to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Liverpool to alter transfer strategy for Mbappe?

Meanwhile, Liverpool are making plans to land Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. News over the weekend once again suggested a summer move to Real Madrid is on the cards.

However, the Daily Mirror, citing the Transfer Window Podcast, insists the Reds cannot be discounted. They state Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards is willing to budget for his “substantial” wages if they can agree a free transfer next summer.

That’ll also likely mean Liverpool keeping their transfer powder dry between now and next summer. Indeed, only more departures look to be on the cards.

And while Liverpool won’t make a bid for the player now, they are willing to slug it out with Real Madrid if Mbappe’s deal expires.

And it seems PSG are already making plans for life after Mbappe, with strong links to Cristiano Ronaldo.

