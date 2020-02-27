Sheffield Wednesday plan summer raid for impressive West Ham loan star

Sheffield Wednesday have been impressed with West Ham’s Nathan Holland and want to make a summer move for the Oxford United loanee, according to reports.

Holland came through the youth ranks at Everton before moving to West Ham in 2017 but he has made just four senior appearances for the Hammers to date and joined League One Oxford in January.

According to Football Insider, Wednesday have been impressed with what they have seen from the 21-year-old and are planning on a summer raid when he returns to East London.

The winger made an impression in the first half of the season for West Ham‘s Under-23s with 11 goals and 6 assists in 12 appearances.

However, his move to Oxford has seen Holland hit the headlines; his superb late equaliser against Newcastle United in the FA Cup was followed up with a brace as his side dismantled AFC Wimbledon 5-0 last week.

Although he has impressed for his new side and his parent club’s youth team, it is thought that West Ham boss David Moyes is open to letting Holland leave permanently in the summer.

Wednesday scouts are not thought to be put off by the fact that the Hammers were reluctant to hand him game time in the top flight because he is ‘too lightweight’ for Premier League football.

Holland also has caps at youth for England but is yet to play make the step up to the Under-21s side.