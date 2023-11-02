Sheikh Jassim plots ultimate revenge on Man Utd by purchasing stake in Premier League rival

Sheikh Jassim could join the ownership team at West Ham United after his bid to purchase Manchester United fell through, according to a report.

Sheikh Jassim held lengthy conversations with the Glazer family over the possibility of buying Man Utd after the club was put up for sale in November 2022. The Qatari banker submitted several offers for the Red Devils, but he became frustrated when the Glazers repeatedly upped their asking price.

After his final £5billion proposal was rejected, Sheikh Jassim walked away from negotiations on October 15. Instead, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is poised to purchase a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd worth £1.3bn.

The day after Sheikh Jassim ended his talks with the Glazers, he was backed to take over from Daniel Levy at Tottenham. The former Prime Minister of Qatar also holds an interest in Italian giants Inter, reports have claimed.

Journalist Ben Jacobs then cast doubt over whether Sheikh Jassim would end up buying another football club after his snub by Man Utd’s hierarchy, but rumours he could complete a buyout of a Premier League side have now resurfaced.

According to The Times, Sheikh Jassim is a contender to purchase a 25 per cent stake in West Ham.

If Ratcliffe’s new era at Man Utd does not go to plan, then Man Utd fans will be disappointed to see Sheikh Jassim buy a European team such as Inter – but it would be a truly monumental blow if he took his vast wealth to an English rival such as West Ham instead.

Sheikh Jassim has been given the opportunity to buy a partial stake in West Ham by Irons co-owner Vanessa Gold, who inherited 25 per cent of the club after he father David passed away in January.

Sheikh Jassim given West Ham opportunity

Gold is currently looking to sell 10 per cent of her stake in West Ham, though The Times suggest she would consider selling all of her 25 per cent stake if the right bidder came in. And given Sheikh Jassim’s massive financial power and big ambitions, he could strike a deal.

Gold recently said in a statement: “I would consider selling a proportion of our shares to the right partner.

“I have spoken to each of the other three major shareholders at West Ham United, David Sullivan, Daniel Kretinsky and Tripp Smith, who have been very supportive.

“Any transaction to purchase some of our shares will be with my father’s legacy at the forefront of my mind which, of course, prioritises his beloved West Ham United.

I have appointed Rothschild & Co to advise us on any discussions and will keep the other shareholders, the club and our supporters updated on any significant developments.”

West Ham have enjoyed success under David Moyes in recent seasons, having twice finished in the top seven and also emerged victorious in the Europa Conference League earlier this year.

Sheikh Jassim purchasing a 25 per cent stake in the East London outfit would help them to sign more top stars, potentially propelling them into the top six on a regular basis. This would be a major blow for Man Utd, who are enduring a tough campaign and are already facing fierce competition to qualify for Europe.

