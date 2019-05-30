Teddy Sheringham has explained why he feels Harry Maguire could be the player to transform Manchester United’s fortunes and help the club return to the pinnacle of English football.

With the likes of David De Gea, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba all expected to join Ander Herrera out the exit door, it promises to be a huge summer of change at Old Trafford. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be handed a £200m transfer warchest – and that figure could be swelled by the potential sales of a number of their top stars.

United have on Thursday reportedly made concrete offers for two top-class midfielders – but Sheringham believes the capture of in-demand Leicester defender Maguire could also reap massive rewards for the Red Devils.

And now Sheringham has full endorsed the idea of the £75m-rated Maguire moving to Old Trafford as he would bring a “calming influence” to the side.

“Central defence is a big area where they need to find a Vincent Kompany or Tony Adams-type player,” Sheringham told the Daily Mirror.

“I think Harry Maguire is the one for me. He’s got great leadership qualities, and has a real calming influence.

“He’s very similar to Rio Ferdinand, in that he’s cool on the ball and defends very well. That would be a fine start from my point of view.

“Top players like Harry are going to have the choice of some big, big clubs around Europe this summer.”

Maguire has also been linked with a big-money move to Manchester City this summer, but the player – named as part of the England squad for the Nations League finals – was giving little away when questioned about his future.

“When I’m away with England I don’t think about anything to do with club football,” he insisted.

“As soon as I wear this badge it’s really important for myself to focus on England and nothing else.

“At the moment, nothing’s going through my head in terms of club football. I’m fully focused on the games coming up.”