Shevchenko makes dig at Higuain after Chelsea transfer

Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has pinned his colours firmly to the mast after making a dig at Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentina frontman on Wednesday night completed his loan move to Stamford Bridge from Milan with Alvaro Morata expected to leave for Atletico Madrid.

Maurizio Sarri’s men have an option to buy Higuain for €36million (£31.3m) or extend the loan for another season in the summer and Shevchenko, who played for both clubs, has discussed Higuain’s decision to leave Milan for London.

Shevchenko told Il Giornale: “AC Milan can reach the Champions League also without him. However, with the Argentinean, it would have been easier.

“Piatek or Higuain? It doesn’t change a lot. They are two great finishers. Higuain helps the team more but both are capable of scoring many goals. One has more physical strength, the other his more pace. Higuain has written many pages in the history of football, Piatek is a promising footballer who has already shown what he is capable of doing.

“I don’t know the reason of the crisis between Higuain and Chelsea. Everybody has highs and lows, but I don’t know what happened. Both him and Bonucci left AC Milan, the only thing I know is that wearing the AC Milan shirt has always been a honour and should always be considered as an honour.”

Higuain, 31, scored eight goals in 22 games for Milan this season but was at his best working under Sarri at Napoli in 2015-16.

The ex-Real Madrid star equalled the Serie A record for most goals in a season with 36 during that campaign and cited the importance of Sarri’s guidance in Naples before he evebtually went on join Juve for £75m.

The pair are now reunited in west London, however, and Sarri hopes Higuain can become the lethal central striker that Chelsea have been lacking since Diego Costa’s departure.

And Higuain insists his relationship with Sarri, who understands the “emotional side” of his game, gives him confidence he can hit the ground running in English football.

“Maurizio Sarri is the coach who, in my career, has got the best out of me as a player,” Higuain told Chelsea’s official website after signing