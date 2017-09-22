Shevchenko reveals thoughts on new Chelsea hitman Morata

Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has admitted his surprise at how well Alvaro Morata has taken to life at Stamford Bridge.

Costa finalised his long-awaited return to Atletico Madrid this week, but Shevchenko insists that he will not be missed due to the quality of Morata.

“They have found a very good player in Morata,” Shevchenko told reporters at the Best FIFA Football Award ceremony in London on Friday.

“He has adapted very well. They are two very different players. Costa wasn’t happy so you couldn’t keep him. You have to replace him and I think the club were very patient in the market and found the right player that they were looking for.”

The former AC Milan star went on to state that he is ‘surprised’ at how well Morata has adjusted to life in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

“I’ve been surprised that Morata has found the right chemistry with his team mates so quickly.

”Of course he knows Pedro very well and (Eden) Hazard’s type of game suits him very well. Morata is very good in the box and scores a lot of goals with his head.

“Chelsea create so many chances around the box, always crosses coming in from left and right and he has been clinical so far and this is a good sign for him to be successful.”