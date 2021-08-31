Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu on a long-term contract for a fee believed to be in the region of £19.75m and subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old moves to Emirates Stadium from Bologna and will wear the No 18 shirt for Arsenal. Tomiyasu, who was wanted by Tottenham earlier this summer, made his name with Belgian club Sint-Truiden.

Upon signing for Bologna, Tomiyasu has been an impressive star in Serie A, making 63 appearances in his two seasons with the Italians.

Technical director Edu, speaking to Arsenal’s official site, was delighted to bring in the defender.

“We’re delighted to have signed Takehiro,” he said. “We’ve been watching him for a while now. We’re happy we have reached an agreement with Bologna. He’s an important addition to our squad.”

Tomiyasu can play as a centre-half or as a right-back. And it seems Mikel Arteta is also happy to land his man.

“Takehiro is a strong defender with good experience in Serie A and at international level.

“He’s a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball.

“He will be an important member of our squad. We look forward to Takehiro joining up with us when he returns from international duty.”

Bellerin secures move to Real Betis

Tomiyasu will compete for a place in an Arsenal defence which on Tuesday evening waved farewell to Hector Bellerin.

The long-serving Spaniard has left the Gunners to join Real Betis on a season-long loan deal.

Bellerin spent the early stages of his youth career at the Barcelona academy, before joining the Gunners at the age of 16. He signed his first professional contract upon turning 17 in 2012.

Now 26, Bellerin has made 239 appearances for the Gunners, scoring nine times. However, he’s appears to have fallen down the pecking order under Arteta and has been allowed to move on.

Betis announced signing on Tuesday evening after he passed a medical and with an amusing tweet.

In a statement on their website, Arsenal said: “Everyone at Arsenal wishes Hector well in Spain.”

