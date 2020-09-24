Son instrumental as Tottenham inch closer to Europa League group stage

Son Heung-Min took centre stage again as Tottenham booked their place in the Europa League play-offs by cruising to a 3-1 win at Shkendija.

Having survived a scare against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in last week’s second qualifying round win, Spurs found it more comfortable this time – although the game wasn’t without its nervous moments.

The game started positively for Jose Mourinho’s side, who took the lead within five minutes. Son Heung-Min found Erik Lamela in a pocket of space in the box, with the Argentine placing the ball home.

Spurs continued to impose their dominance on proceedings, with debutant Joe Hart barely tested in the first half.

Toby Alderweireld went close with a header after a corner, and Dele Alli saw a shot saved by Shkendija keeper Kostadin Zahov on the half-hour mark.

Shkendija gave Tottenham a wake-up call less than 10 minutes into the second half, when Valmir Nafiu fired the ball into the top corner of Hart’s goal to make it 1-1.

Son adds another goal and assist

Son spared Spurs’ blushes in the 70th minute though by continuing his rich spell of form. Fresh from scoring four goals against Southampton at the weekend, the South Korean attacker fired home to restore Tottenham’s advantage.

Son then turned provider again to set up Harry Kane, who had come on as a substitute, for a header to extend the lead to 3-1.

Tottenham will play Maccabi Haifa in the play-off round next week in the only obstalce left between them and the group stage.