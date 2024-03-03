Shock Arsenal move for mega money Chelsea flop branded as ‘nonsense:’ there’s ‘no sense’ to it

Arsenal have been linked with a shock move for Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk recently, who they missed out on in January last year.

The Gunners were close to securing a deal for the Ukrainian winger before Chelsea swooped in with a £88.5m offer, which was accepted by his former club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk has failed to live up to his huge price tag at Stamford Bridge so far, however, scoring just five goals in 45 appearances for the Blues.

This has led to rumours that Mauricio Pochettino could sanction a shock early exit for the Ukraine international.

Bayern Munich made an approach to sign Mudryk on loan in January, which was rejected. As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea have ruled out allowing him to leave on a temporary deal.

Chelsea could, however, consider selling the winger for the right price at the end of the season.

As mentioned, Arsenal have been linked with a move for Mudryk in recent weeks. It’s thought that he still has admirers within the club, who believe he can still become a world class player one day.

There’s ‘no sense’ to Chelsea selling Mudryk

Transfer journalist Dean Jones thinks that Arsenal’s links with Mudryk are well wide of the mark, however, labelling the prospect of the winger joining the Gunners as ‘nonsense.’

“It sounds like nonsense that Arsenal would want to sign Mudryk now. I don’t see a world where they could believe there’ll be much value in that deal.

“So, unless Chelsea are willing to take a huge hit on him, there doesn’t seem to be much sense to it. I haven’t heard great things about Mudryk since he arrived at Chelsea, although I think there are some reasons for that.”

As stated by Jones, Chelsea would be looking to recoup as much of the £88.5m they spent on Mudryk if they were to sell him this summer.

It is also true that Mudryk hasn’t at all had it easy since his move to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk sources have previously informed us that the outbreak of the war in Ukraine has, understandably, had a detrminetal affect on the 23-year-old’s wellbeing.

Mudryk is also well aware that he needs to improve his form if he wants to stay with Chelsea for the foreseeable future.

He remains fully committed to Chelsea and ready to fight for his place in Pochettino’s starting XI.

