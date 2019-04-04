Shock as Jurgen Klopp meets agent of Everton’s £70m prized asset

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has met with the agent of Everton’s jewel in the crown Richarlison, according to a report.

Brazilian website UOL via Sport Witness has reported shock news for Everton fans that Liverpool’s interest in the Brazilian is growing after a meeting between the striker’s agent and Klopp.

The publication claims that Richarlison’s agent Renato Velasco has recently met Klopp at his house in Formby.

Klopp is a know admirer of the 21-year-old Brazil international and in December he hailed the player and Marco Silva’s recruitment.

“They brought in players he wanted. Richarlison, what a player he is, last year (Theo) Walcott came in, this year Bernard came in, (Andre) Gomes, (Yerry) Mina,” said Klopp.

The article apparently asks if a move to Liverpool is in the pipeline, but it does stress that he is not actively looking to leave Goodison Park, and despite also being linked to the likes of Barcelona, PSG and Milan, Richarlison he would prefer to stay in England.

Apparently the former Watford man had offers over £50million in the January transfer window, but they weren’t even discussed with the player as Everton see him as indispensable.

A recent report claimed Everton want double the £40m they paid for him in 2018, while UOL suggest £70m will be enough for Farhad Moshiri to sell.

A report from Spanish outlet AS recently claimed that Atletico Madrid hold interest in the forward, but would struggle to pay his price tag.