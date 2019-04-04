Shock as Real Madrid come knocking for Man Utd man

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has emerged as a shock transfer target for Real Madrid, according to a report.

The news, reported in The Sun, will be welcomed by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer, who is understood to be willing to listen to offers for the player.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast defender has only made two Premier League starts under Solskjaer since he arrived at Old Trafford in December and the Norwegian is believed to be looking at other options and would be prepared to allow Bailly to move on.

The report claims Real boss Zinedine Zidane is a fan of the player from his previous time in LaLiga, having been beaten to his signature by United when he left Spanish side Villarreal back in 2016 for £30million.

Bailly signed a four-year deal and was Jose Mourinho’s first signing at Old Trafford but he never really convinced the Portuguese boss and he is currently struggling to impress Solskjaer.

The centre-back still has 15 months left on his deal at United, but there have been no talks over an extension and United will be hoping that Zidane approves a summer move for Bailly, which would in turn free up more cash for Solskjaer to spend on his United squad.

Solskjaer confirmed that Arsenal made a cheeky bid to take Bailly on loan in January.

Reports had suggested that Solskjaer had made both Bailly and Marcos Rojo available for transfer in January.

When asked about Arsenal’s approach, Solskjaer confirmed they had been contacted over a potential deal, but that United were quick to reject it.

“I’m not surprised if they do (want him) to put it that way,” Solskjaer said.

“But that’s just one of those things. There’s always speculation and it’s not a big surprise.”