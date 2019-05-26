Shock details emerge of Ferguson’s reaction to Man Utd hiring Solskjaer

Club legend Sir Alex Ferguson was hurt by Manchester United’s decision to hire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to reports.

The Scotsman won 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups and two Champions Leagues in his 27 years as manager at Old Trafford.

He will be back in the dugout this weekend in a Treble Reunion match to mark 20 years since the club won their historic treble under Ferguson’s management.

Despite that, the Daily Mail claims that the occasion will be ‘tinged with sadness and a sense of hurt’ as United ‘no longer calls on his counsel.’

The report continues by saying that while ‘holding nothing against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’ Ferguson thinks the Red Devils should get ‘the very best available’ and that man is Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Since leaving in 2013, Ferguson has ‘increasingly felt isolated and out of touch’ with the club, as ‘the powerbrokers’ at United ‘never pick up the phone’ to him.

A close confidant from the League Managers’ Association told the Daily Mail: “Sir Alex feels conflicted. He can see the irony that he still spends time thinking about United when he’s retired. But he loves the club and does feel a bit hurt that his opinion is never sought.

“He knows he’s not in charge any more but it would still be nice for him to be asked.”

The report adds that Solskjaer and Ferguson ‘are not as close as the image’ and that the Norwegian ‘won’t seek him out to ask for guidance about players or philosophy.’

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!