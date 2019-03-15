Shock development clears Man Utd to go all-out for £100m forward

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi by the latest reports from Italy.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy at San Siro earlier this month, and speculation about a summer move away from the Nerazzuri has been rife since.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to United, while Chelsea and Real Madrid are also said to be interested.

However, the Premier League sides’ interest appeared to have cooled recently, while recent reports have suggested the the LaLiga giants have begun talks over a possible summer deal.

They apparently reached out to Icardi’s camp on Monday, the same day that they confirmed the return of Zinedine Zidane as their boss once again, and all interested parties have seemingly been given a boost by the latest update.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, that the damage caused by the spat between Icardi and Inter could prove to be irreconcilable.

As a result, the former captain may apparently never play for the Nerazzurri again, quashing any chance of his wife-agent Wanda Nara securing a prolonged stay at San Siro for her client.

Icardi has been hugely important for Inter since his arrival from Sampdoria, netting 122 goals in 210 appearances, but his time at the club appears to have reached an unceremonious end.

A report from Metro earlier in the month suggested that the Serie A side value Icardi at over £100million, but were considering offering him to United.

