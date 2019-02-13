Shock double development has €110m Man Utd linked star poised for exit

Manchester United may have been given the green light to pursue Mauro Icardi this summer after a stunning double development at Inter Milan.

Mauro Icardi has been with Inter since 2013, establishing himself as one of the club’s most important players and even being handed the armband.

However, rumours have arisen recently that his time with the Serie A giants could soon be coming to an end, with reports suggesting issues have arisen over a contract renewal with the club.

Don Balon stated that the Argentine is not keen on Inter’s ideal of putting a €200m release clause in his new deal as it ties him down too much.

Speaking last month, his wife and agent Wanda Nara issued a defiant response to speculation she is playing hard ball over a new contract.

“Neither Mauro nor I have ever asked for anything, The problem is that I’m always seen as the idiot,” she told Italian TV show Tiki Taka.

“When the club decide it’s the right moment to call us, we’ll answer and sit down with them. There’s a real possibility of him staying at Inter for a long time.”

It seem though that any chance of a long-term stay with the Nerazzurri is in serious jeopardy, as the club announced on social media that he has been stripped of the captaincy.

A blunt tweet read: “The Club communicates that the new captain of the team is Samir #Handanovic #FCIM”

In addition, the San Siro club have revealed that Icardi has been left out of their squad to face Rapid Wien in the Europa League.

Inter travel to face the Austrian outfit on Thursday night, and look instead to call upon another Argentine to lead the line in Lautaro Martinez.

Icardi – who is believed to have a €110m release clause – could be an ideal option to replace Romelu Lukaku, who has found himself behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order at United in recent weeks.

