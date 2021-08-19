Man City signing takes step nearer as agreement is struck for £68m striker

Manchester City could be about to abandon their chase for Harry Kane after reportedly reaching an agreement over a deal for a much-heralded alternative.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been embroiled in a very public pursuit for Kane this summer. The England captain has made no secret of his desire to leave Tottenham. However, Daniel Levy is proving a tough nut to crack – much to Kane’s frustration.

Reports claim that he has already rejected a £100million bid from the Premier League champions. Furthermore, the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday that Levy is not taking City’s calls over a £125million offer.

Kane still reportedly hopes his move to the Etihad goes through and a “gentleman’s agreement” gives the striker hope.

However, City are already making plans for an alternative should attemps to prise Kane ultimately fail.

To that end, reports on Wednesday claimed City had suddenly leaped into the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

Ironically, the powerful and promising Fiorentina striker has also been linked with a move to Spurs. Indeed, Fabio Paratici sees the Serb as the man to replace Kane in the Tottenham line-up.

Instead though, Vlahovic could end up at City instead. Rai Sport reported that City could make an important bid for Vlahovic imminently, in an attempt to beat Atletico Madrid and Tottenham to his signature.

Now, as per Gazzetta dello Sport, City have an offer of €80m (£68m) to sign Vlahovic ready. Furthermore, they report City have ‘reached a verbal agreement with the player and with his agent, who is asking for a rich commission’.

Indeed, his agent Darko Ristic is said to be seeking €7m to broker the deal – a fee City are willing to meet. In addition, it’s claimed personal terms have already been reached over a lengthy deal at the Etihad.

August 19 Transfer Chatter - Lewandowski wants a new challenge, Man City identify a new striker target and Arsenal to confirm new 'keeper Robert Lewandowski reveals he wants a new challenge a top European club, Manchester City identify another target if a move for Harry Kane is blocked and Arsenal to announce a new goalkeeping addition this week, all in today's transfer chatter.

Discussing Vlahovic’s future, Rocco Commisso, the president of Fiorentina, insists he would like to keep the striker. However, he admits they could have their hand forced in the wake of a big offer.

“I hope he stays,” Commisso told Gazzetta dello Sport. “If we talk about €100million or so, I will think about it carefully. It is useless to hide it also because, it is right to reiterate it especially to the Florentines, the pandemic has caused economic damage.

“In the face of certain figures, you cannot immediately turn your back. Just to do it or to be presumptuous.”

Vlahovic scored 21 goals in 40 appearances for Fiorentina last season. Last week, he picked up where he left off with a Coppa Italia brace in his first appearance of the new campaign.

Tottenham eyeing Wolves star Nuno loves

The possibility of keeping Kane will not prevent Tottenham pushing ahead with other transfer plans.

Indeed, Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has repeatedly insisted that he is not planning for life with Kane and is not paying attention to the speculation over his future.

Spurs have compiled a list of targets to work alongside Kane, but they could also work in his absence.

Indeed, Wolves winger Adama Traore has a strong connection with former Molineux boss Nuno.

As such, Wolves are reportedly bracing for an approach from the north London club.

READ MORE: Another big-name Tottenham star asks to leave and sets deadline on exit