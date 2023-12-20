Shock Man Utd move firms up after offer for Tottenham star confirmed by third source

A third source has confirmed Borussia Dortmund have tabled an offer for a Tottenham star that could also have major ramifications up at Manchester United.

The Red Devils sanctioned a pair of cheap and cheerful loans towards the back end of the summer transfer window. Sofyan Amrabat arrived from Fiorentina, with the Moroccan’s deal containing an option to buy worth £21.4m. Elsewhere, an injury crisis at left-back saw Man Utd move for Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon.

The Argentine has provided adequate cover amidst injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Reguilon, 27, has made 10 appearances in total for Erik ten Hag’s side.

However, the season-long loan contained a break clause that could see Man Utd shove Reguilon back to Spurs in January.

The idea there would be Reguilon might not be required for the second half of the season if Shaw and Malacia had overcome their injury issues.

A spanner was then thrown in the works by Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund.

Indeed, the Daily Mirror reported over the weekend that Dortmund had contacted Spurs and offered to take Reguilon on loan for the remainder of the season.

Now, a second source in the form of Sky Germany’s Patrik Berger as well as a third source in BILD have confirmed Dortmund’s approach.

Taking to X, Berger stated Reguilon has been installed as Dortmund’s ‘top target in winter’. BILD corroborated that information on Tuesday.

Berger added Dortmund have tabled a six-month loan proposal and what happens next is as yet unclear.

Ten Hag intentions revealed; Man Utd more favourable for Spurs?

The Mirror previously claimed Ten Hag’s inclination is to retain Reguilon for the full season. However, Tottenham may wish to weaken a top four rival by recalling Reguilon in the knowledge they have another loan club lined up.

But adding to Tottenham’s dilemma is the fact Man Utd are understood to be paying 100 percent of Regulon’s wages during the loan.

Whether Dortmund would be able to provide full salary coverage remains to be seen. If they can’t, Tottenham would be incurring a partial cost in wages if sending Reguilon to Dortmund.

In any case, what is clear is Dortmund are serious about signing Reguilon on loan and both Spurs and Man Utd now have big decisions to make.

