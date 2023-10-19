Shock Man Utd raid on Arsenal in tatters, as Prem icon tears Red Devils apart over summer mistake

Manchester United hero Dwight Yorke has hinted Erik ten Hag could launch a surprise move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, though the transfer would be very hard to complete due to Andre Onana’s recent arrival at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag made a big call over the summer as he told Man Utd not to renew David de Gea’s contract, making space in the squad for a new keeper to arrive. This saw Man Utd spend £47million to bring Onana in from Inter.

Man Utd scouts had been impressed by the 27-year-old’s ability with the ball at his feet, which suggested he would thrive in Ten Hag’s system. While Onana has shown off his long-range passing in a Man Utd shirt, he has also been guilty of several high-profile errors.

Those mistakes have led to calls for Man Utd to bring in an immediate replacement.

During an interview with Stocklytics (via football.london), former Man Utd striker Yorke has reacted to stunning speculation that Ten Hag might make Ramsdale his new No 1, after the Englishman fell behind David Raya in the Arsenal pecking order.

However, Yorke admits that the transfer is unlikely due to the length of contract given to Onana.

“We can speculate about Ramsdale coming in, but Onana has a five-year deal! Where’s he going to go? Who’s going to take him after those mistakes?” Yorke said.

“You deal with those challenges as a manager. The player may not want to go, even if the manager does, because they’ve got a better contract at their current club and it’s hard to replace them after they leave. The owners can also get involved by asking you if you trust the goalkeeper you’ve just brought in to replace your old one.

Andre Onana situation ‘could go south’ – Dwight Yorke

“There are a lot of things you have to consider as a manager. Onana has not got off to the best possible start. We’ll watch him with intent, but soon we have the AFCON coming up, and that might be a get-out clause for him!

“We’ll see. I think the next few months will be interesting to see. United are struggling and they’re low on confidence. It’ll be interesting to see how it pans out as this could go south very quickly. It’ll be fascinating to watch!”

Yorke’s comments come amid an update from transfer guru David Ornstein on Ramsdale’s future. The journalist has stated that if his game time does not pick up at Arsenal, the shot-stopper could push for a transfer next summer.

Although, Arsenal will only sell if they receive an offer that is far larger than the £24m they originally paid for him in August 2021.

