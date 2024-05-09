Shock Man Utd target to ‘explode’ with Premier League move as Tottenham enter €60m battle

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both in the frame to sign Vitor Roque, who is reportedly gearing up for a surprise transfer away from Barcelona this summer.

Roque swapped Cruzeiro for Athletico Paranaense in a €4.7million deal in April 2022. Last season, the centre-forward enjoyed a brilliant campaign as he scored 21 goals in 45 matches, which saw Athletico Paranaense make a huge profit.

After agreeing a transfer early on, Barca officially added Roque to their ranks in January. The Spanish giants paid an initial €30m for the signing, though the deal could rise to more than €60m through bonuses.

However, Xavi has used the Brazilian sparingly in recent months, which has resulted in him scoring just two goals in 13 appearances so far. It is clear that Roque needs a move so he can get his development back on track next season.

Roque’s agent, Andre Cury, has even conducted a scathing interview in which he has slammed Xavi and Barca, while also suggesting that a summer transfer could happen.

Premier League clubs enquired about Roque prior to his move to Barca, and a switch to England appears to be back on the cards. Last week, Man Utd were tipped to launch a shock swoop for him.

DON’T MISS – Every brilliant teenager Man Utd have been linked with as Ratcliffe ignites bold new transfer strategy: Neves, Anselmino…

As per an update from AS, Man Utd have already tested the waters about a potential deal. Their part-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is debating whether to hold further talks with Barca chiefs.

Ratcliffe is preparing a ‘facelift’ of the Man Utd squad this summer and it could see Roque arrive at Old Trafford to provide cover and competition for current striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Man Utd transfers: Brazilian striker eyed

While the 19-year-old has struggled at Barca, he remains a player with fantastic potential. It is claimed that he is ready to ‘explode’ in the Premier League and get back to the scoring feats which saw him earn that big-money move away from Brazil.

Man Utd will need to act fast if they are to agree this particular deal, though, as Tottenham are plotting a move of their own.

Tottenham were one of the clubs who declared an interest in Roque during his time at Athletico Paranense and they have let his agent know they remain keen on his signing.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is known to want a new striker this summer, and speculation about Richarlison heading to Saudi Arabia is ramping up.

Although, it remains to be seen whether Roque has enough experience to convince Postecoglou on such a transfer.

Despite Roque’s issues in Catalonia, Barca will want a significant fee before letting him leave on a permanent basis. To make this transfer less risky, either Man Utd or Spurs could sign him on an initial loan which includes an option to buy next summer.

Such a deal would give Roque the chance to ‘explode’ in England, something the Spanish press insists is likely to happen.

READ MORE – Tottenham striker search: Dream signing, realistic options and perfect Postecoglou projects all assessed