Marc Guiu is open to returning to Sunderland from Chelsea in January

Sunderland are to give careful consideration to the idea of re-signing Chelsea striker Marc Guiu in January, with the Wearsiders not entirely convinced and with some feeling they should prioritise elsewhere, sources can confirm.

Guiu joined the Black Cats over the summer on a season’s loan, though was recalled by Chelsea after just a few weeks owing to a lengthy hamstring issue sustained by Liam Delap and amid Nicolas Jackson’s determination to force through his exit to Bayern Munich. But despite the first-team pathway seemingly having opened up at the Bridge, Guiu has again been left kicking his heels on the sidelines.

He finally made his first appearance of the campaign for the Blues in their recent clash with Liverpool.

But his future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain, with the club expecting Delap and Cole Palmer to return from injury before the end of the year.

That situation will further limit Guiu’s chances of regular game time.

As things stand, Guiu could only consider Sunderland as a landing spot if he is to leave again – as FIFA rules restrict a player to representing only two clubs in one season.

Sources have indicated that Sunderland could be open to the idea of bringing Guiu back – though not everyone at the club is convinced.

The forward featured for just 13 minutes across three matches during his previous spell, and at the moment it is not clear that they would be willing to go for him.

It is understood that the Black Cats will assess the market for other options before committing to any renewed approach.

Marc Guiu hints at Sunderland transfer chaos

Indeed, with Sunderland recently losing another summer signing, Habid Diarra, to injury that recently saw him undergo groin surgery, Regis Le Bris could feasibly instead look to strengthen his midfield options, especially with the former Strasbourg midfielder hoping to go to the African Cup of Nations in the new year.

And in the absence of Guiu, Sunderland moved to bridge the shortfall in their attack by spending £17.4m (€20m, $23.3m) on signing striker Brian Brobbey from Ajax.

So whether Guiu would be better served by returning to the Stadium of Light or fighting for a rare outing at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen.

Either way, Guiu recently spoke about the drama that saw him sign for Sunderland, before being recalled just 26 days later.

“We initially decided to go to Sunderland with great enthusiasm and excitement to get some minutes in the top flight and get some experience,” he told the Sunderland Echo.

“In the end, there was an injury, and I had to return to Chelsea, now with great enthusiasm and training hard every day.

“It was all a bit chaotic, but in the end, I’m a person who faces everything with the utmost positivity. And that’s how I faced it, now enjoying every moment, because a footballer’s career is short. And that’s what I’m doing, enjoying every moment that life gives me.”

