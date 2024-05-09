Shock Marcus Rashford to Chelsea moved talked up by former Blue as Man Utd dedication to be tested

Marcus Rashford has been told to listen to an offer from Chelsea this summer

Former Chelsea man Emmanuel Petit has detailed how he feels Marcus Rashford should listen to “any offer” in the summer, including from the Blues, as his dedication to Manchester United will be tested.

Rashford has played nine seasons of senior football for United. He came through their academy and made his senior debut for the club in 2015/16, scoring on debut.

He has since racked up just shy of 400 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 131 goals and assisting a further 64.

He is open about what the club means to him, given what they did for him from how his life was as a child to how it is now.

However, he has both dropped off and started to show signs which could be perceived as him not caring about United, no matter how much he says he does.

Some have suggested he should take stock and potentially move on at the end of this season.

If he is to do that, he’s likely to have suitors – one of which, revealed by TEAMtalk, is Arsenal, who could make a shock swoop for the player from one of their rivals.

Whether he ends up leaving Old Trafford or not, former Premier League man Petit thinks it’s important that Rashford listens to any offers he gets.

Rashford should listen to Chelsea

“If I am Rashford, I would listen to offers, and maybe even Chelsea,” Petit said.

The Blues have previously been told to go after United pair Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

If that happens, it’s unclear whether Rashford would be open to the move, which would be a shock, as would a move to any other Premier League destination.

Fernandes moving to another Premier League side would raise less eyebrows, but for Rashford and his well-documented love of United, it would look strange were he to pull on another side’s shirt.

Rashford’s dedication to be tested

Petit also feels that Rashford’s dedication will be tested, but feels his desire to continue playing for United will show through even if he does entertain offers.

“But my priority would be the club I love and what happens in the summer,” he added.

“If Rashford is dedicated to the club he will stay, but I have the feeling that his story with United isn’t over yet.”

Last season, the forward was clearly United’s best player, notching 30 goals in all competitions, and the potential that he gets back to that level will be something the Red Devils are hopeful for.

They would not want to let Rashford go and see him put up similar numbers for a different side, not least one of their rivals.

