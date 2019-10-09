Manchester United are reported to be casting admiring glances towards RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann as pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to mount.

Solskjaer has gone into the international break with growing doubts over his future after a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday kept the club on its worst away run since 1989 and left the Red Devils 12th in the Premier League table – just two points clear of the relegation zone.

A report on Tuesday morning claimed Solskjaer had warned his players that they were fighting for their futures at Old Trafford and that his sacking as manager could lead to them being sold off in their numbers by his potential successor.

But despite Solskjaer’s bizarre optimism, worse could be to come for United with a match against Liverpool next on the horizon.

And as per claims on Tuesday, the match against their arch-rivals could be Solskjaer’s last in charge with two reasons cited for his possible sacking if there is no immediate upturn in fortunes.

And according to the Daily Mail, United are already casting their eyes over possible successors – with Leipzig’s 32-year-old coach Nagelsmann earmarked as a strong possibility.

As per the report, United have already done their groundwork around Nagelsmann’s background – and it’s believed he has all the right credentials to turn United around. Despite being just 32, Nagelsmann is on his second Bundesliga job, moving to Leipzig from Hoffenheim this summer, having become the Bundesliga’s youngest-ever coach at the age of 28.

The promise he has earned has earned him the nickname in Germany of ‘Baby Mourinho’, having led Hoffenheim from the lower reaches of the Bundesliga and into the Champions League during his time in charge.

And his stock continues to rise with Leipzig making an impressive start to the season and leading to admiring glances from United officials, whom the Mail claims has been made a top target by the Red Devils as they ponder Solskjaer’s future.

Nagelsmann, who was mentioned as a possible Arsenal option the summer before last as they sought a replacement for Arsene Wenger, is contracted to Leipzig until summer 2023.

