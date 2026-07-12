Shock new Mohamed Salah suitor emerges as Liverpool legend weighs up multiple options

Mohamed Salah is yet to pick his next club

A shock new suitor is reported to have emerged in the growing race to sign Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah this summer, with a switch to Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer now the likeliest destinations.

The Egyptian’s future remains uncertain after he walked away from Anfield at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, having spent nine years on Merseyside and scoring 257 goals in 442 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

However, Salah is now poised to start a new chapter in his career, aged 34, with sources indicating that the attacker is taking his time over picking his next club.

While it’s long been thought that a move to the Middle East was the main draw for Salah, there is growing confidence from the MLS that they could snap up one of the elite performers in European football for the best part of a decade.

As we’ve previously reported, Inter Miami and San Diego FC are in the mix to snap up Salah, although it’s now being reported that Sporting Kansas City have joined the chase for the Anfield great.

Fresh off crashing out of the World Cup, as Egypt lost to Argentina in the Round of 16, news is expected to ramp up on Salah’s future.

And, according to the Daily Mail‘s transfer blog, Sporting KC’s interest is being driven by the club’s ambitious new ownership group.

Majority owner Peter Mallouk, whose family has Egyptian roots, is eager to transform the club’s fortunes after a difficult campaign.

The MLS side are already reported to be chasing Toulouse winger Yann Gboho and Olympiacos attacker Andre Luiz, with both deals potentially worth between $18-20m (£13-15m / €16-17.5m).

Sporting KC currently sit bottom of the MLS Western Conference but are expected to use an available Designated Player slot to make a marquee signing, which could well be Salah.

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No chance of Salah, Liverpool U-turn

The Athletic’s James Pearce, meanwhile, was recently asked if there was any chance of Salah reversing his decision to leave Liverpool, given that Arne Slot has now left and been replaced by Andoni Iraola.

Pearce responded: “No chance. Salah got the Anfield send-off he deserved at the end of the season after nearly nine years of outstanding service.

“All parties felt that it was the right time to go their separate ways, with Salah having initiated the talks that led to Liverpool agreeing to effectively rip up the final year of his contract in March.

‘Arne Slot’s subsequent exit and the appointment of Iraola changes nothing.

“Liverpool are focused on filling the Salah void this summer, and the Egyptian is weighing up his options as he prepares to embark on a new challenge at the age of 34.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been handed a significant update on the future of Salah replacement Bradley Barcola, with sources also revealing a timeline for his potential exit from PSG.