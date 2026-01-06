Raheem Sterling is in no hurry to finalise a move away from Chelsea, and he will consider his options as January continues, but a move to Newcastle United is not on the horizon, with two other Premier League sides leading the charge.

The 31-year-old former England star, who spent last season on loan with Arsenal, has not played for Chelsea since pre-season in the summer of 2024.

He was part of Chelsea’s ‘bomb squad’ last summer – one of several they were keen to offload – and was never considered by former boss Enzo Maresca.

Now, even with Maresca leaving Chelsea and Liam Rosenior set to replace him as manager, Sterling is eager to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge, but would prefer a permanent deal.

But despite recent speculation, we can confirm that there is no deal on offer from Tyneside, with Newcastle sources informing us that they are not in talks for Sterling and have not made an approach.

We understand that talks have taken place with Fulham, who are keen on a move, but are first looking to move Adama Traore to West Ham.

Two more Premier League clubs have made checks on Sterling, so Fulham do face competition for his signature.

West Ham in the mix for Raheem Sterling

We understand that West Ham have also shown an interest in Sterling. They are desperate for reinforcements as they face a relegation battle, and the Chelsea outcast could make a big difference if at his best.

However, the Hammers have only been looking at a loan move, which, as mentioned, isn’t Sterling’s preference.

As mentioned, West Ham are looking to sign Fulham winger Adama Traore, and they are in ongoing talks with the Cottagers. Whether they move for both him and Sterling remains to be seen.

Crystal Palace also showed an interest in Sterling, but their recent signing of Brennan Johnson from Tottenham means they are unlikely to return.

Sterling and his camp are taking their time. They do believe that he will have the chance to move on this month and resurrect his career elsewhere.

Last season, while on loan at Arsenal, Sterling made 28 appearances across all competitions, notching one goal and five assists.

A move for Sterling is clearly a risk, given he hasn’t played any football at all this season, but Fulham and West Ham are seriously considering taking a chance on him.

