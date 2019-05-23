Xherdan Shaqiri’s future at Liverpool has been thrown into doubt after a surprise report claimed Jurgen Klopp wanted to sell him and sign a breakout Villarreal winger to replace him.

Swiss star Shaqiri joined the Reds in a bargain £13million deal from Stoke last summer but after a promising start, a mystery injury appeared to curtail his progress. This was later attributed to something quite embarrassing.

However, his time at Anfield could be drawing to an unexpected close with Goal reporting that Klopp could move the former Stoke, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich man this summer.

The report claims that while Shaqiri’s fleeting contributions have pleased Klopp, there is the feeling that the winger is ‘out of step’ with what Klopp wants from him tactically.

It’s also claimed that while Liverpool are not looking to sell Shaqiri, the right offer would tempt them to sell. Furthermore, with the 27-year-old only scoring six times and assisting five goals in 30 appearances in all competitions, Klopp is looking for someone to apply more pressure on his favoured front three.

And according to Goal, that has led Liverpool to Nigeria speedster Samuel Chukwueze, who has enjoyed a standout season with Villarreal in LaLiga.

The left-footed winger is more commonly known as Samu and has a €60m exit clause in his contract. And it’s reported Klopp believes Chukwueze has all the attributes needed to become a huge star in the making; the player having scored five times in 19 LaLiga outings and also catching the eye in the Europa League.

Villarreal are likely to try and fight to keep the player at El Madrigal, but know a big bid from Liverpool would be difficult to refuse.

The 20-year-old has already spoken of his interest in the Premier League earlier this year when he told Tribal Football: “Playing in England is still an ambition for me.

“I need to keep on working hard and to keep improving. I really want to play in England.

“It was very close for me to sign for Arsenal, almost had the contract in my hands. Unfortunately, it did not work out fine with my academy due to the side of agreement and payment. They did not agree with the terms of the contract.”

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in the player.

