Manchester United asked Juventus about the possibility of bringing Wojciech Szczesny back to the Premier League this summer, a report claims.

With United sweating over David De Gea winding down his contract and perhaps leaving the club on a cut-price deal, the Red Devils were said to have targeted former Arsenal man Szczesny as a possible replacement.

De Gea eventually ended doubts over his future by committing to a new contract at the club – but widespread reports at the time detailed the club’s hunt for a potential replacement, with the likes of Jordan Pickford of Everton and Ajax’s Andre Onana both reportedly on their wanted list.

However, perhaps the biggest links were to Atletico Madrid’s elite-level keeper Jan Oblak, amid claims United were preparing to shatter the world record fee for a keeper with a £90m splurge.

However, according to Goal, United also made an enquiry to Juventus over the possibility of bringing Poland stopper Szczesny back to the Premier League.

The 6ft 5in Pole was something of a joke figure during his time with Arsenal, but he’s established himself as one of the world game’s best keepers since his move to, first Roma, and then Juventus.

But as per the report, the Bianconeri swiftly rejected United’s approach and the eight-time defending Serie A champions are now in talks with the 29-year-old to offer him an extension to his contract, which is currently due to expire in 2021.

Szczesny currently earns a reported €3.5m a season (around £58,000 a week), but he now looks set to sign a new deal that will see his salary sky-rocket to much nearer the £80,000 a week mark.

United, meanwhile, are also planning for the long term with England Under-21s keeper Dean Henderson, who has recently spent time in the senior England side and is currently enjoying a second season-long loan deal at Sheffield United.

The Red Devils, however, will have to rely on current No 2 in Sergio Romero on Sunday as they tackle Premier League leaders, Liverpool, with De Gea currently nursing a groin injury sustained while playing for Spain on Tuesday.

One of Man Utd’s upcoming talents, meanwhile, has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal, the club announced on Thursday.