Shock report claims Tottenham are holding ‘internal talks’ over sensational centre-back signing

Tottenham are reportedly holding internal talks over what would be a sensational centre-back signing, as they look to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s injury-hit backline during the January transfer widow.

The north London club have been missing first-choice central defensive pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for a number of weeks now, while backup Ben Davies is also sidelined and left-back Destiny Udogie suffered a suspected hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Wolves on Sunday.

All of those issues have forced Postecoglou into playing 18-year-old midfielder Archie Gray as a makeshift centre-back alongside Romanian defender Radu Dragusin, who has yet to convince that he has the quality to become an elite Premier League player.

Postecoglou has already admitted that January signings are needed at Tottenham, with the likes of Richarlison, Wilson Odobert and Mikey Moore at the other end of the pitch also still missing through injury.

Speaking before the recent loss to Nottingham Forest, the Australian said: “[Transfer policy] can be disciplined, but we need a clear picture of where we’re at. There is a need to reinforce if we can, it’s not an easy time to do that in this window.

“The club is working hard behind the scenes to help the players we’ve got, who are giving everything in every game to try and get us through. We’re working hard to try to get reinforcements.”

To that end, a rather fanciful report from the Daily Mail states that Tottenham are ‘holding internal talks’ over a potential move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is one of four players currently under consideration.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer but ended up remaining at Goodison Park, although the spotlight is very much on his future again amid rumoured Manchester City interest as well.

Branthwaite a pricey option for struggling Tottenham

The report states that Spurs are discussing the option of trying to land Branthwaite, who still has two-and-a-half years left to run on his £35,000-a-week deal on Merseyside.

The England international is being considered as a replacement for Ben Davies, who will be out of contract next summer, given his ability to play centrally or fill in at left-back.

Any hopes of a January deal appear remote though, given that the Toffees recently slapped an £80million price tag on Branthwaite, who is one of the first names of Sean Dyche’s team sheet.

It also makes little sense for Everton to sell arguably their best player when they are only three points off the bottom three and likely to be in another relegation scrap this season.

Add in the fact that paying £80m for a player who would essentially be viewed as a backup to Romero and Van de Ven and the report does not make an awful lot of sense.

Other proposed targets include the likes of Milan Skriniar and David Hancko, who can both cover left-back as well, along with Japan international Ko Itakura and Atalanta’s former Everton star Ben Godfrey.

