Shock report suggests Barcelona interest in €50m Everton star

Everton forward Richarlison has been linked with a surprise move to Barcelona in the Spanish press.

Richarlison has had a more consistent season this year for Everton than he managed last year with Watford, with 12 goals in 32 Premier League appearances, but would still seem an unorthodox signing for the La Liga champions.

However, Marca claim that the 21-year-old is in fact a target for Barcelona, and suggest there is reason to believe it could happen.

The Spanish outlet points to the positive relationship between Barcelona and Everton, which has seen Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina move to Goodison Park from the Camp Nou in the last 12 months.

Richarlison would not come cheap though, with his value expected to be around the €50m mark. The other main problem for Barcelona is that they are only allowed three non-EU players in their squad, meaning one of Arthur, Arturo Vidal and Malcom – all of whom only joined last summer – would have to be sold to pave way.

This isn’t the first time Richarlison – who is under contract until 2023 – has been linked with an unusual transfer recently, with Everton laughing off reports in April that Merseyside rivals Liverpool were keen on signing the player.