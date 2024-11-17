Tottenham are reportedly entertaining the option of bringing a former midfielder back to the club in the January transfer window for what could represent a potential £22million loss on his original sale.

Leicester City star Harry Winks is being linked with a sensational return to north London after being the standout performer for the Foxes so far on their return to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old quit Tottenham for Leicester after Ange Postecoglou’s arrival in the summer of 2023, moving to the then Championship side for a fee of just £10m (€11.6m/$12.2).

Winks played a pivotal role as the Foxes bounced straight back to the Premier League last season and has arguably been their best player back in the top flight as Steve Cooper’s men currently sit 15th in the table – three points above the relegation places.

And now, Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Spurs are ‘determined’ to bring Winks back to north London and are willing to pay a whopping £32m (€38m/$40m) for his services – a deal that would see them net a loss of £22m on the original transfer.

The report adds that Tottenham have been impressed with the maturity Winks has added to his game and his growth as a player after several seasons of struggle previously in the capital.

It’s certainly no secret that Postecoglou wants another body in midfield, given how he has seemingly failed to settle on a regular three in his engine room, and Winks would certainly bring more of a box-to-box presence in there.

Still, that £32m figure being reported does appear too excessive for a player who will turn 29 in February next year and who failed to convince Postecoglou he was worthy of keeping around in the first place.

The argument that Winks should never have left

On the face of it, cashing in on Winks in 2023 made a lot of sense for a player who had been loaned out to Sampdoria the season before and had made 34 Premier League appearances across the previous two campaigns in north London.

However, there is a strong argument that Posteecoglou should have given the England midfielder a chance in pre-season prior to the 2023/24 campaign to fully make his mind up on the player.

Winks, instead, joined the Foxes on July 1 2023 and went on to score twice in 45 Championship appearances playing both as a defensive midfielder and a No.8 in Enzo Maresca’s team before the Italian quit for Chelsea.

In terms of what Postecoglou wants from a midfielder playing in his complex system, Winks has so many of the attributes that could see him be a success at Tottenham again.

His energy levels are off the charts, his movement is excellent off the ball when it comes to creating angles to receive possession, he can drive the length of the field with good pace and is particularly strong on the press.

Indeed, you could argue that is more adept than the likes of Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur at certain aspects named above, although he is not really a goal or assists machine.

It certainly would have been interesting if Postecogou had actually kept Winks around, although we could still see him back in the white of Tottenham – if the rather fanciful report from Fichajes has any substance.

