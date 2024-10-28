Rodri looks set to beat Vinicius Jr to the Ballon d'Or

Vinicius Junior and his Real Madrid side are reportedly set to shockingly skip the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday night.

After a stellar 2023/24 campaign for Madrid, the Brazilian has been billed as one of the favourites to lift the prestigious Golden Ball at the Théâtre du Châtelet.

Vinicius Jr helped Los Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double last season as he posted the best goalscoring numbers (24) of his career in all competitions.

Ahead of the ceremony, the 24-year-old, Manchester City star Rodri, and Madrid team-mates Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe have been among the favourites to clinch this coveted accolade.

However, mere hours before the event, RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins tweeted: “BREAKING. Vinicius Jr.’s entourage is now convinced that he will not be named Ballon d’Or. Everyone in Madrid has this feeling.”

Fabrizio Romano later added that Vinicius Jr, Bellingham, manager Carlo Ancelotti, and president Florentino Perez will not travel to Paris, either.

He tweeted: “Vinicius Jr will NOT travel to Paris as Real Madrid know he will NOT win the Ballon d’Or. No one from Real Madrid will attend the ceremony. No Florentino Pérez, no Vini Jr, no Carlo Ancelotti, no Jude Bellingham.

“Not even one representative of Real Madrid is expected to travel to Paris tonight. This is [the] club’s decision after Vinicius Jr was made aware that he will not win the Ballon d’Or, as @FabriceHawkins said.”

Reports in Spain suggest Rodri will edge out Vinicius Jr and Bellingham to win this year’s Ballon d’Or and the bookmarkers have the City ace as the most likely winner, too.

Form of his life

If Vinicius Jr does miss out on the Golden Ball, that should not take away what a stellar year or so he has had for both club and country.

According to FBref, among other forwards over the past 365 days in the top five European leagues (Spain, England, Italy, Germany, and France) and Champions League and Europa League, not many match up favourable against the Brazilian.

For shot creating-actions, progressive carries, successful take-ons, and touches in the other team’s penalty area, he is in the top one per cent.

He is also in the top 15 per cent for goals scored, shots on target, assists, fouls drawn, through balls, and passes completed.

Conversely, Rodri stacks up very well in those same leagues and competitions over the past year versus other midfielders.

He is in the top five per cent for shot-creating actions, assists, passes attempted, pass completion, progressive carries, percentage of aerials won, and more.

Both would, arguably, be worthy winners of this year’s Ballon d’Or but there can only be one who walks away with that crown.

Ancelotti in trouble at Real Madrid?

Following Los Blancos’ 4-0 humbling by bitter rivals Barcelona in El Clasico at the weekend, reports have surfaced that manager Ancelotti may be under pressure to keep his job.

President Perez is reportedly ‘very angry’ at how the Italian has navigated the early stages of this season, particularly with which players he wanted new contracts for, the lack of minutes for Arda Guler, and Bellingham’s drop in form.

Perez is also said to be keen on recruiting Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as a possible successor for Ancelotti.

Elsewhere, Madrid are allegedly plotting a huge move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery. The La Liga giants are said to be prepared to lodge a bid worth a whopping €110million (£92m / $119m).

They also believe PSG will consider such a proposal for Zaire-Emery, despite the fact the 18-year-old has elite potential.

Finally, the defending Champions League winners are facing increasing competition from Manchester United for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, with the left-back set to become a free agent next summer.

A season to remember