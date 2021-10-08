Newcastle’s new ownership group could in fact replace Steve Bruce as head coach before the Premier League returns, according to a report.

The Magpies finally entered a new era on Thursday following the takeover of the club. Indeed, the deal – led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – collapsed last year. However, the club’s new consortium removed concerns over piracy which blocked the move.

As such, Mike Ashley has left St James’ Park as owner and Bruce could soon follow him.

The manager admitted that he has been in football “long enough” to understand that a club’s new owners usually look to install a new coach.

Reports have claimed that Bruce will soon lose his job. However, they claimed that he would remain in charge for the first match after the international break at home to Tottenham.

According to the Daily Mail, though, Bruce could actually lose his job before next Sunday.

Newcastle’s new investment group, which also includes PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, are aware of the ‘negative impact’ Bruce remaining in his role for that game could have on the club.

Still, PFI and their partners realise that they may struggle to poach their top managerial targets. They would face further struggles to do so if they are in jobs already.

In any case, the Daily Mail adds that the Newcastle owners want a coach with Premier League experience.

Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers has been mooted. Meanwhile, Rangers’ Steven Gerrard reportedly feels ‘intrigued’ at the project at St James’ Park.

Staveley reveals big Newcastle ambitions

Amanda Staveley, the chief executive of PCP Capital Partners, will have one seat on the Newcastle board.

Meanwhile, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF, will serve as Non-Executive Chairman.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Staveley outlined her ambition for Newcastle, who currently sit 19th in the Premier League and are without a win in the top-flight this season.

“Newcastle United deserves to be top of the Premier League. We want to get there. It will take time, but we will get there,” she said.

“We’re proud to be part of the Premier League. It’s an incredibly competitive league, which we love. Premier League football is the best in the world, and Newcastle United is the best team in the world.

“We want to see it get those trophies, obviously. At top of the Premier League, in Europe, but to get trophies means patience, investment, time. We want everybody to work with us to build the club towards what it needs to be.”

Newcastle return from the international break to face a Spurs side who are looking to continue a recent upturn in form.

