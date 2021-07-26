Tottenham could yet get a deal over the line for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic despite his talks over a new contract, according to a report.

The 21-year-old has made himself one of Serie A’s most exciting attackers since his move to Italy. He has netted 27 goals in 77 league outings, but at his current age he has exciting potential. Nevertheless, reports claim that Spurs have already become aware of his talent and want to sign him.

In fact, he could yet become Harry Kane’s replacement if the England captain leaves this summer.

Speculation earlier this month said that Vlahovic’s current priority is to sign a new deal with Fiorentina. His current terms run out in 2023 and tying him down would prove a coup for the Italians.

While Gazzetta dello Sport (Sunday July 25, 08.20) now claims that talks over his new deal are underway, the source reveals there is still a chance of a major U-turn.

Indeed, the ‘temptation’ of new Spurs managing director and transfer chief Fabio Paratici could yet turn Vlahovic’s head.

Paratici, who previously worked at Juventus, has now put Tottenham feelers out for key Serie A stars.

He has looked at Bolonga and Atalanta centre-backs Takehiro Tomiyasu and Christian Romero, respectively.

Meanwhile, Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini has moved to north London, initially on loan.

Vlahovic could follow them onto Spurs’ radar, but the chance of a deal happening looks slim for now.

That is because the striker feels an ‘integral’ part of Fiorentina’s plans and, for now, wants to renew.

What’s more, new Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Italiano has made that bond stronger since leaving Spezia.

Fiorentina’s current offer for Vlahovic would see him earn €3million (£2.5million) net per season. However, he could earn up to £1.5million more if he achieves goal and appearance bonuses littered throughout.

Tottenham eye Argentina attacker transfer

Elsewhere, reports claim that Tottenham and Arsenal have stepped up interest in Lazio attacker Joaquin Correa.

Corriere Dello Sport claims that the north London duo are ready to bid for the Argentina star after both Everton and Paris Saint-Germain cooled their interest in signing him.

Correa certainly caught the eye last season when he notched eight goals and added three assists in Serie A.