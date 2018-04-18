Shock Umtiti talk could see United re-focus on €60m alternative

Manchester United’s efforts to bring in a new central defender this summer may have taken a dramatic twist amid surprising reports in Spain.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are plotting a shock swoop on Barcelona to sign Samuel Umtiti this summer in a move that would cause quite the outrage in LaLiga should it come off.

The France defender is currently locked in talks over a new deal with Barcelona, with the LaLiga champions-elect in serious danger of losing a player, whose current release clause stands at just €60million.

Now the report in Don Balon claims Real have contacted his agent to inform him they would have no trouble meeting his financial needs and will triple his current wages in order to make him consider the controversial move.

Jose Mourinho had been among Umtiti’s suitors too – but the news won’t mean necessarily mean United missing out on the new central defender he craves this summer.

The report adds that should Real manage to tempt Umtiti to the Spanish capital, they will allow his fellow Frenchman Raphael Varane to join Manchester United in a €60million (£54m) deal.

Mourinho has long admired Varane, having brought him to the Bernabeu from Lens back in 2011.

