Crystal Palace look to have failed in their attempts to lure a veteran striker to the club as a replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta after a major U-turn from London rivals West Ham, although TEAMtalk can reveal that another Premier League frontman is also firmly on their radar.

Tensions are currently high in south east London after Marc Guehi was allowed to leave for Manchester City in a bargain £20million deal, much to the annoyance of Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who has already revealed that he will walk away from the club this summer and launched an angry tirade at club bosses after the weekend loss to Sunderland.

Our sources revealed on Sunday that Palace owner Steve Parrish has met with the Austrian and told him if he wants to leave the club, he will have to quit, amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Things could come to a head again if Crystal Palace also opt to cash in on Mateta, who our sources have revealed they are prepared to sell this month, although they are at least doing their due diligence on replacements.

In terms of Mateta’s immediate future, Palace have made it clear to the player that they will not meet his wage demands after he sought out a new deal with the club.

The 28-year-old does have 18 months left on his current Palace contract, so they retain much of the power – but they are also open to an exit.

Italian giants Juventus have shown an interest in a possible deal, whilst we understand Aston Villa and Tottenham are amongst others to show an interest. Indeed, Mateta’s people have had conversations with a number of parties.

We can confirm that Palace are fully aware of the interest and have made some plans to cover for Mateta should he leave, and we can reveal that one option they made progress with last week was West Ham forward Callum Wilson.

Sullivan says NO to Wilson exit

The 33-year-old has been in talks to leave West Ham, but he did score the dramatic late winner in their crucial victory at Tottenham on Saturday, and we’ve now been told that Hammers owner David Sullivan has done a U-turn over any exit for the player.

Wilson had been keen on a move to Selhurst Park, but is now set to stay and fight for more minutes at the London Stadium instead as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side continue their quest for points to avoid relegation to the Championship.

In terms of where Palace turn to next, our sources can confirm that Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen is very much a player who is on the club’s radar.

Strand Larsen was brought to Molineux by current Palace director of football Matt Hobbs, so it’s perhaps not that surprising to see the Norway international being tipped for a move to the Eagles.

Palace will face a fight to land the 25-year-old, however, with our sources revealing that the likes of Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest are also showing significant interest in the player.

