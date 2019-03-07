Shocked Pochettino considering appeal over two-match ban

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is considering appealing against the £10,000 fine and two-match touchline ban he has been given for arguing with referee Mike Dean.

The Tottenham manager had accepted a charge of improper conduct and apologised for the incident at the final whistle of their 2-1 defeat at Burnley on February 23, when he confronted Dean on the pitch.

Pochettino, though, is “shocked” at the extent of a punishment he described as “unfair”, which would leave him in the stands for both Saturday’s fixture at his former club Southampton and against Liverpool on March 31.

He is still waiting for the Football Association’s explanation and is considering his options, partly because he believes the indiscretion to be his first in English football.

“It wasn’t the idea to appeal,” said Pochettino, 47. “Because in my mind it wasn’t a big deal and it wasn’t the best way to complain or talk with the referee, but I never expected this type of situation.

“Now I need to think. I need to see the reasons why and then we’ll see what happens.

“I am a little bit in shock because it is completely unfair.

“It’s my seventh season in England and you can see my behaviour from day one. I was a coach, a manager, a person who wanted to help the Premier League (and) the FA, someone who tried to emphasise, understand and behave to try to help the referees and football and always to try to improve our game.

“It is my first time here that I’m maybe not completely right in my behaviour but I feel this is too much. I feel a little bit sad and disappointed.

“It’s unbelievable, no?”