Josko Gvardiol's header was blocked by the arm of Viktor Gyokeres

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were among the pundits stunned by a “shocking decision” not to award Manchester City a penalty in the final throes of their match against Arsenal.

The Gunners played out a stunner with City at the Emirates on Sunday evening. City went a goal up on two occasions, through Erling Haaland and then Enzo Fernandez.

Both times, Arsenal got themselves level, first through Kai Havertz and then Jurrien Timber.

A manic final five minutes saw chances at either end, and the biggest came for City, with a Josko Gvardiol header on target blocked by Viktor Gyokeres, and the cameras showed his arm – which the ball hit – was outstretched.

VAR looked at the incident, but decided against giving City what looked to be a certain penalty, in what ended up being the final action of the game.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “That stops a certain goal. He’s like a goalkeeper, what are your arms doing up there? That’s a shocking decision.

“The worst from the VAR official, ‘the arms are in a natural position,’ it’s not right. He’s looked at it, he just wanted a draw, it’s too big for him.”

Carragher added: “Those arms have stopped a certain winner.”

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Roy Keane and Micah Richards baffled

In the Sky Sports studio after the game, Roy Keane and Micah Richards were also baffled that the decision had not been given City’s way.

Keane said: “I can’t get my head round it. You look where his arms are, we can’t believe it.”

Richards added: “That’s a disgraceful decision. To not give that in the dying moments of the game is a disgrace.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was then asked his thoughts, with the decision benefitting his former side.

He said: “I am [surprised]. I’m delighted that it’s not been given but I know exactly what Micah’s saying. I think when you look at his arm, it’s stopped a certain goal.

“They talk about proximity, but that’s going in the goal, whether his arm’s closer or not. It’s hit him in a position where, if that was me on the other side of that, I’d want that.”

The pundits suggested that the ball hitting Gyokeres in the face – with the Swede said to be bracing for impact – is something he’d have had to deal with.

The call could potentially have big bearing on the season, with the two sides having closely battled for the Premier League title in recent years.