Shoot-out hero Schindler signs new Huddersfield deal

Penalty shoot-out hero Christopher Schindler has signed a new three-year deal with Huddersfield Town.

The central defender stepped up and despatched the winning penalty to send the Terriers to the Premier League back in May.

“Christopher was one of our standout players last year; he adapted really well to English football and has developed during the year he’s been with us,” head coach David Wagner told the club website.

“He is a very strong character, who leads the group both on and off the pitch and he’s responsible not only for himself but the team and the Football Club as well.

“Everyone could see at Wembley how strong he is as a person, when he stepped-up and scored the winning penalty; it’s great to have a person like him in our dressing room.

“He is an excellent defender who suits our style of play but now the challenge for him and his teammates is to make the step-up into the Premier League.”