Manchester United have reportedly paid Molde around £1.8m to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on loan as their caretaker manager until the end of the season.

Solskjaer was announced as Jose Mourinho’s interim replacement on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the Red Devils sacked the Portuguese tactician, following Sunday’s 3-1 loss at table-topping bitter rivals Liverpool.

The 45-year-old, who began his career as a head coach by managing United’s reserves a decade ago, recently signed a new contract with Molde that ties him to the club until 2021.

But Sky Sports is reporting that the Norwegian side have allowed the former United forward to make a temporary return to Old Trafford for an initial £1.8m.

The report also states that it would cost an additional £7.2m should United chiefs decide to keep Solskjaer beyond the end of the current campaign.

Solskjaer’s first test as United boss will ironically come against Cardiff – where he had a short-lived spell as manager in 2014.

United are currently 19 points off top sot in the Premier League after making their worst ever start to a Premier League season.