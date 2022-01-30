Shota Arveladze targets Brentford striker as Hull City aim to bolster attack

Shota Arveladze is hoping Hull City can complete a late loan deal for Brentford striker Marcus Forss.

The 22-year-old has struggled for game time inside the top flight this season. Forss has made just seven Premier League appearances this campaign, with the majority coming from the bench. Now, Hull City are hoping to offer him more first-team action with a temporary move until the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, the Tigers are hoping a deal can be completed before Monday’s deadline.

Brentford are reportedly open to the idea of Forss leaving on loan given his lack of football so far.

New boss Arveladze has made attacking options his priority before the deadline, and views Forss as a suitable option.

The Finland international featured regularly in the Championship last season under Thomas Frank. During that spell, Forss bagged eight goals from 42 outings.

And given Hull’s season so far, a reliable frontman may just be what they need.

The Tigers have just 25 goals from 28 Championship games – one of the lowest goal tallies in the league.

Their top scorer Keane Lewis-Potter has also been linked with a move away. Tottenham are the front runners for his signature however a deal is unlikely to go through before summer.

Forss is also believed to be open about a move to the MKM stadium.

Hull City want Fulham defender

Hull are also reportedly interested in Fulham defender Steven Sessegnon.

Reported by Daily Mail, new owner Acun Ilicali is also keen on bolstering the squads defensive options this season.

Sessegnon, 21, has failed to make any appearance under Marco Silva this campagin.

The defender is down the pecking order at Craven Cottage and is also out of contract in summer.

And despite being a regular for Fulham’s development squad, Sessegnon is now hoping to secure a move that will see him gain senior level experience.

