Shun from Sir Alex Ferguson pushes €150m Man Utd star toward exit

Paul Pogba has cited Sir Alex Ferguson’s involvement at Manchester United as one of the reasons he wants to leave the club this summer.

That is according to Tuttosport, who claim the Frenchman is wanted by Juventus and Real Madrid and wants to leave United in the summer. He has a negative relationship with the fans and he doesn’t feel happy in Manchester and wants to move on.

He has openly announced that he wants new challenge but the club have already told him that he can only leave for €150million.

He is also reportedly aware of his former managers involvement at the club as according to the report, Ferguson ‘doesn’t like him’. Pogba left United for Juventus on a free under Ferguson’s management and the former United boss never fully accepted his decision to do so.

Pogba signed a 5 year deal when he re-signed for United in 2016 meaning he still has two year left on his contract. The midfielder has reportedly told his employers that he won’t be signing a new deal as he wants to leave Manchester as soon as possible. A move back to Turin or to Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane are the two most likely destinations should he leave.

Tuttosport have described Pogba as living in a ‘Golden Cage’ due to him wanting to leave but his price tag stopping that from happening.

