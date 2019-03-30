Siewert points to failures as he sends Huddersfield fans a message

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert insists the club must learn from their failures after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

A 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace – together with wins for Southampton and Burnley – condemned the Terriers to a return to the Championship as their two-year stint in the Premier League was brought to a premature halt.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Siewart did not want to point the finger, but did say lessons must be learnt if the club are to bounce back.

“It is hard to say what I am feeling, disappointment of course,” he said. “It sums the season up that a penalty decides the direction. I haven’t counted but we’ve conceded maybe eight to 10 penalties this season.

“When you go into the dressing room at half time and get applause from the opponent you must have done something right. But it is not enough to win games in the Premier League.

“For me in life there is failure and success and it belongs together, as a club we have to learn from the failures. The performance proved it in a way, we’ve got to go through all the details and come back strong.

“I don’t want to talk about those failures publicly, but it is important to learn as a club and this club is willing to do it.

“Thank you to all those who support us at home and here today in London.”

Asked if he had kept a watch on other results, Siewart continued: “No because it was nearly the 80th minute when we conceded so 10 minutes to go and it’s hard for me to take this situation.

“We have not just a pleasure but obligation to show something to the fans and they [the players] are willing to do it. We have to look at everyone who wants to give their best performance.”