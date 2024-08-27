Crystal Palace’s capture of Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal has been given the ‘here we go’ treatment by Fabrizio Romano as the striker prepares to move across London.

The 25-year-old frontman is now set to undergo a medical with the Eagles after accepting personal terms over a switch to Selhurst Park.

According to Romano, Palace will pay £25million for the striker, with a further £5million in add-ons.

Arsenal‘s preference had been to sell Nketiah rather than loan him out and the frontman had been heavily linked with Forest before Palace made their move for a player whose preference has been to remain in the capital.

DON’T MISS – 10 big transfers that could still happen before deadline day: Osimhen, Sancho, Chiesa…

Nketiah has now been given permission to have a medical as the two clubs finalise their agreement, as per The Athletic.

The talented attacker will become Oliver Glasner’s fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Ismaila Sarr, Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada.

Palace have made a slow start to the new season, though, losing their opening two matches to Brentford and West Ham, while Nketiah has been an unused substitute in both of Arsenal’s triumphs so far.

He is now set to leave the Emirates Stadium after nine years with the Gunners, having first joined the club’s academy from Chelsea aged 16 before progressing into the first-team.

Across 168 senior appearances for Arsenal, Nketiah scored 38 goals and added seven assists but was never really handed a chance to try and stake a regular place in the side.

🚨🔴🔵 Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace, here we go! Deal in place between clubs for £25m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons. Nketiah already accepted to join #CPFC two days ago and he’s now set to complete medical tests. Permanent move as Arsenal wanted, green light arrived. pic.twitter.com/sF64SndvL5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

Nketiah also won the the FA Cup in 2020 amongst three trophies in North London and heads to Palace after failed swoops from French outfit Marseille and, more latterly, Forest.

Vieira completes Porto loan switch

Meanwhile, Gunners midfielder Fabio Vieira Fabio Vieira has completed a season-long loan move to Porto.

The 24-year-old left the Portuguese giants for the Gunners two years ago for around £34.3million but has since struggled for consistent game time under Mikel Arteta.

Vieira made 22 appearances in his debut season in north London but struggled with injuries last term and subsequently fell down the midfield pecking order.

READ MORE – ‘Huge bid’ arrives for elite forward who wants Arsenal over Barcelona

He will now act as Francisco Conceicao’s replacement at Porto, with the Portugal international having been allowed to join Serie A giants Juventus on loan.

There will be no option or obligation for Porto to make the deal a permanent arrangement next summer, with Vieira – who has taken the No.10 shirt at the Estadio do Dragao recently vacated by Conceicao – still under contract at The Emirates until the summer of 2027.