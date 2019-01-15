Significant double boost edges €36m Higuain closer to Chelsea

Chelsea hope to complete a potential €36million deal for striker Gonzalo Higuain before the end of the week after the club were handed a big two-pronged boost in their efforts to land the striker.

Higuain has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this month, with his former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly wanting to reunite with the Argentine at Stamford Bridge as he looks to beef up the Blues attack with more firepower.

The player looks like he will be brought in as a replacement for Alvaro Morata, who looks set to quit the Blues and return to LaLiga with Atletico Madrid.

Higuain is currently on an €18million loan at AC Milan with an obligation to buy at €36million – so signing the player certainly looks a convoluted procedure.

However, after it was reported on Monday that the player had submitted an exit request at Milan to try and force their hand, it seems Chelsea have been given further hope that they could soon complete a deal for one of their top targets this month.

According to Sky Italia, Higuain has been told he won’t start their Italian Supercoppa clash against Juventus in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Higuain, who is eligible to play against his parent club, looks likely to start on the bench in the game and could even be left out altogether if no-nonsense Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso gets his way.

“When a player makes decisions, then it’s also difficult to convince him. You try. Right now, he’s a Milan player and we hold onto him tightly. I don’t know what will happen, we tell each other things face to face and I want this attitude from him,” Gattuso said earlier this week.

Furthermore, SportMediaSet claim Milan are closing in on the signing of Krzysztof Piatek.

The Genoa sensation has been linked with a number of leading clubs this season, including AC Milan, Liverpool and ironically Chelsea too.

However, the Italian outlet claims a deal for the free-scoring Pole will be finalised before the end of the week amid advanced talks between the parties, with Milan set to rubberstamp the departure of Higuain once the signing of Piatek has been concluded.

