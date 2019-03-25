Significant Neymar future development revealed

Neymar’s father says his son is already in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over a contract extension.

The Brazil forward is almost two years into the record-breaking five-year deal he signed when he arrived for £199million in the summer of 2017.

Neymar has scored 48 goals and grabbed 27 assists since arriving in France, but he has continually been linked with a return to Spain with Barca and Real Madrid.

Neymar recently commented on speculation over his future, suggesting that he would not turn down a move to Real Madrid, while Diario Gol stated last month that Manchester United are ‘serious’ about bringing the player to Old Trafford in a €230m move.

However, his agent – Neymar Sr. – has revealed talks over a new deal have taken place – and believes the management of the 27-year-old’s career has been a good one.

“He is in the second year of his contract [with PSG] so he still has three years before the end of his contract [in 2022],” Neymar Snr. told UOL.

“We are already talking about an extension with PSG.

“His name has been speculated since he was 17, from the moment he made his professional debut.

“Neymar has only had two transfers in his life but there has been speculation for 10 years. The probability that he will not leave is too great.

“People say: ‘Neymar is in all the transfer rumours to the big clubs in each transfer window’.

“This means that there is good management of his career, he is always among the names [of clubs who matter].

“But that does not mean he’s going to go to one club or another.”