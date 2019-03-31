Signing of €80m star frees Arsenal to make move for Bayern defender

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba, if the latest reports are to be believed.

It was recently claimed by the Independent that Gunners boss Unai Emery has earmarked Alaba, as well as Barcelona centre-half Samuel Umtiti, as summer targets.

Only Manchester United have conceded more goals than Arsenal in the Premier League’s top seven, with Emery keen to bolster his rearguard.

He will be boosted by a report from Sportmole, which claims that Bayern are open to selling Alaba following the signing of Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid.

It was announced on Wednesday that Hernandez will move to the Bundesliga for an €80m fee this summer, with the Bavarian giants triggering his release clause.

Recent comments from Alaba will also motivate the Gunners to try their luck with a summer bid, as the Austrian admitted his desire to play in the Premier League and that he used to support the north Londonders as a child.

“I can imagine trying something else but I really feel very comfortable at Bayern.

“Every year there a new challenges and new objectives and the pressure will always be there. I’m happy in Munich but of course I can imagine seeing something else. Spain, England. In Spain it would be the two big clubs, I guess? Real or Barcelona. Also the big clubs [in England].

“I was [an Arsenal fan as a child]. When you’ve been Arsenal fan as a kid you will be one your whole life in some way.”

