Sigurdsson ‘delighted’ to commit future to Swansea

Iceland star Gylfi Sigurdsson has signed a new four-year contract at Swansea.

Sigurdssson, who had two years left on his previous contract at the Liberty Stadium, announced the deal on his personal Instagram account.

“Delighted to have signed a new 4 year deal with @swansofficial. Looking forward to the new season!” Sigurdsson said.

Everton are believed to have been hovering around the 26-year-old with rumours of a £25million bid in the offing, but one of the stars of Euro 2016 has decided to pledge his future to the Swans.

Champions Leicester City and Southampton have also been credited with serious interest in the former Spurs man, but the club’s new US investors were desperate to keep hold of the player.

Sigurdsson joined Swansea from Tottenham in 2014 for £6.8million after previously enjoying a successful loan spell in south Wales two years earlier while a Hoffenheim player.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals in 37 appearances last season and was named Swansea’s player of the year in May.

The Swans were keen to agree a new deal after Sigurdsson shone during Iceland’s remarkable run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, his performances reportedly attracting the interest of Premier League champions Leicester and Everton among others.

“Despite interest from a number of clubs over the summer, Sigurdsson has committed to the Swans by penning a new deal until June 2020,” said a statement on the official Swansea website.

Sigurdsson only reported back for club duty on Monday following Iceland’s exploits in France, and he insists that Swansea continue to head in the right direction.

“I am very happy. It’s a place I like to live and play football in, so I’m very happy to have a new four-year contract,” Sigurdsson told the official club website.

“It says a lot about what the club think of me.

“The main reason is that I’m very happy playing football here. I feel very good and it’s a great team with a great bunch of lads.

“With the training ground extension being finished at Fairwood and the facility in Landore, the club is moving in the right direction and it’s something I want to be a part of.

“At the end of last season we were getting better and where we should be. We were winning games, which was a lot better than the first half of last year.

“We’ve been discussing the contract for a long period of time. It slowed down a little with the takeover, so it took longer than expected.

“We had the Euros as well, of course, so I was away for five or six weeks, so it’s nice that it’s finally done and I can concentrate on football and get ready for the season.”