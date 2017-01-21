Sigurdsson: Win at Liverpool showed Swansea’s character

Gylfi Sigurdsson praised the character of his Swansea team-mates after they recovered from letting a two-goal lead slip to beat Liverpool 3-2 at Anfield.

The Swans, who were bottom of the table going into the game, took a 2-0 lead through two Fernando Llorente goals before a Roberto Firmino brace pulled the hosts back.

However, Sigurdsson was on hand to slot past Simon Mignolet in the 74th minute to cap off a frantic second half and serve a severe title blow to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking to BT Sport 1, the Iceland midfielder said: “After being 2-0 up and then going in to 2-2 it was a big disappointment, but even a point at Anfield is a very good result.

“It showed the character of the team to push up at the end and get the winning goal.”

On Llorente, he added: “The big man is very strong in the box. We need to get delivery in to him and he’s good in the air. The work the team did defensively was outstanding and I think our game-plan worked perfectly.”

READ MORE ~ Liverpool v Swansea player ratings

Llorente added: “I got two goals but the third goal was more important for the whole team. We had to fight and run a lot. I am very happy for me, but for the team very, very happy.”

Klopp was furious after his side collapsed in the second period before conceding the winner when seemingly on top.

“These things happen but we came back and played really well,” he said. “Our first goal was deserved and the second also, but the third was most disappointing (to concede).”